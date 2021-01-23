130 crore Indians will always be indebted to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 23) said that 130 crore Indians are indebted and will always remain so to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the freedom fighter who once revamped the Indian National Army (INA).

The Prime Minister was speaking at the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations at Kolkata's Victoria Memorial, commemorating the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was also present at the event, had cut short her speech due to a section of the crowd raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

"We will celebrate January 23, Netaji's birthday, as Parakram Diwas every year," the Prime Minister vowed after walking on-stage, "130 crore Indians are indebted and will remain so to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose."

"Netaji would have been proud to see how India is helping other nations by providing them vaccines," the Prime Minister said, adding, "Netaji reached Andaman and unfurled the Tricolour with his own soldiers. The declaration which he'd made was the first government of 'Akhand Bharat'. He was the first head of the Azad Hind government."