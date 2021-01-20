13 killed as vehicle collides with truck in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri; PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Thirteen people were killed and 18 others injured when a vehicle collided with a truck on Tuesday night in West Bengal. The accident occurred in Dhupguri city of Jalpaiguri district, and officials say reduced visibility due to foggy weather caused it. The injured are being treated at a nearby hospital.

"A vehicle collided head-on with a boulder-loaded truck whose driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider, crashing to its right. Two other vehicles coming from the wrong side then rammed into the truck; this caused the boulders to fall onto them. Another small lorry in front of the truck was also damaged. In all, four vehicles got damaged," Sumant Roy, assistant superintendent of police, Jalpaiguri, said. He added that the driver of the truck had survived the accident and been detained.