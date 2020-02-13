13 dead, 31 injured in bus-truck collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP

Etawah: At least 13 people have been killed and 31 injured as a bus collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday.
Dr Vishwa Deepak, Medical Officer, Emergency Ward of Saifai Mini PGI said: "At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead."
"A double-decker private bus rammed into a stationary truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway at around 10 pm in the night on Wednesday. The bus driver did not take notice of the truck and hit it from behind. There were 40-45 passengers on the bus.
There are many casualties and several people got injured. Around 10-14 casualties may be there," Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad had earlier said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)