12th round of Sino-India military talks today

The 12th round of high-level military talks between India and China will take place on Saturday with a focus on achieving some forward movement in the disengagement in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, sources in the military establishment said.

The fresh round of Corps Commander talks are scheduled to start at 10.30 am at Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, they added.

The main focus of the talks will be on addressing outstanding problems in Hot Springs and Gogra, the sources said.

Meanwhile, Chinese customs recently seized a large consignment of locally manufactured world maps, which showed Aksai Chin and Arunachal as part of India.

China claims the north-eastern Indian state of Arunachal as part of South Tibet and occupies the India-claimed Aksai Chin region, mostly as part of the southwest Hotan county of Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR).

The consignment, worth some $600, was confiscated during a check by the customs department at the Shanghai Pudong international airport, a report said.

At least 300 packages to be exported as “bed covers” were pulled out of the express channel for closer inspection during the check-up, a report on the website, ThePaper.com said. It was found the maps on the “bed covers” showed Arunachal and Aksai Chin as Indian territories as Indian maps show. The goods were immediately seized as they violated legal provisions regulating how Chinese maps should be drawn, the report said.