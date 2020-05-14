129 persons arrested in connection with clashes in West Bengal’s Hoogly district

The West Bengal Home Department has been monitoring the situation in Telanipara in Hoogly district after clashes broke out between two communities on Sunday and the situation has been tensed so far. 129 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Home Department tweeted saying, “Administration is committed to ensure peace. Some persons are trying to spread communal virus to further their political interests. Strong legal action is being taken against all persons.”

In another tweet the Home Department says, “Strong action have been taken against miscreants in Telanipara, Hoogly. 129 persons have so far been arrested and more will be arrested. Senior officers along with large number of forces are patrolling the area round the clock.”