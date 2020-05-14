1,225 returnees from Hazur Sahib in Nanded are positive, says Centre

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said the Nanded Hazur Sahib returnees in Punjab constituted the bulk of cases with 1,225 positive among the total of 4,216 while the doubling time for new cases has improved to 12.6 in the last three days in the country. Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister urged the Punjab government to further strengthen SARI/ILI screening, in addition to ensuring that non-COVID health issues such as immunisation drives, TB case finding and treatment, providing blood transfusion for dialysis patients, treatment of cancer patients, ANC of pregnant women, etc, are not adversely affected.

“As the available data indicate a decline in the notification of TB cases in the private and public clinics, the state needs to give priority to this area too,” said Vardhan.