12-year-old wrenched apart from her parents while trying to visit Sabarimala

The girl was left in the company of women police officials, while her father and the others proceeded to the temple located at the top of the hill.

The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opened for pilgrims on Sunday.

Till now seven women have been denied permission to pray at the shrine as all of them fell in the earlier "banned" age group.

Though the apex court on Thursday gave a 3:2 verdict referring the Sabarimala review pleas to a larger bench, it maintained that it has not stayed its September 28, 2018 order allowing women of all ages to enter the temple.