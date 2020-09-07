12-year-old environment activist Ridhima Pandey writes to PM Modi demanding clean air for all

Ridhima Pandey, a 12-year-old environment activist wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on International Day for Clean Air and Blue Skies, demanding clean air for all.

Pandey, who hails from Uttarakhand, garnered attention for filing a legal complaint against the lack of action by countries on saving the planet.

Sharing the pictures of her handwritten letter, Pandey took to Twitter and wrote:

“The air pollution in many densely populated cities like Delhi, Varanasi, Agra, Mumbai, Chennai and others is very high, making it hazardous for the people living there, causing severe health issues.

Post the pandemic, we have read about many research studies suggesting a link between air pollution and Covid 19 related incidences and mortalities. This is very worrying.

Every year, in many parts of India, the air becomes much polluted and it becomes very difficult to breathe after October. I worry that if a 12-year-old like me finds it hard to breathe, what it must be like for children younger to me living in cities like Delhi and others.

The air pollution in Delhi becomes so hazardous that people are not even able to breathe properly - you feel choked and suffocated. I am saying this because I witnessed this situation last year in Delhi on Children's Day.

I am worried that if nothing is done about this problem soon, then in the coming years we would have to carry an oxygen cylinder with us to breathe clean air and survive. How would the common man afford this?

Once our teacher asked us about our worst nightmare. I told her that mine was coming to school with an oxygen cylinder because the air was becoming so polluted. This nightmare is still my biggest worry because polluted air is one of the biggest problems in our country today.

As our Prime Minister, you have accepted Climate Change as a reality. Today on ‘International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies’ on behalf of all the children of India, I would like to make a request to you. Please think about our future.

@Narendramodi Sir, kindly help us by making sure that an oxygen cylinder doesn’t become an essential part of the life of children, which we have to carry on our shoulders everywhere in the future.”