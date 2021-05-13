12 to 16-week gap for Covishield doses now

The gap between the first and second doses of Serum’s Covishield vaccine can be increased to 12-16 weeks, or three to four months, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation has recommended. But no changes have been recommended in dosage intervals for Covaxin, which remains at four to six weeks.

This is the second time in three months that the Covishield dosage intervals have been widened; in March states and UTs were told to increase the gap from 28 days to six-eight weeks "for better results". At that time the Centre also said: "protection is enhanced if the second dose of Covishield is administered between six and eight months but not later than that.’’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh flagged the ever-widening interval between doses with sarcasm. ``First, it was four weeks for the second dose, then six-eight weeks and now we are told 12-16 weeks. Is this because there are not enough stocks of vaccines... or because professional scientific advice says so?" he asked. "Can we expect some transparency from the Modi government?" he added.