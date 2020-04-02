12 Tablighi Jamaat members found positive - Total 538 are in 13 districts of Rajasthan

The 13 districts where these members of the Tablighi Jamaat who werepart of the Nizamuddin Markaj have been traced are Jaipur, Jhunjhunu,Bikaner, Dausa, Alwar, Tonk Sriganganagar, Bharatpur, Karauli,Jodhpur, Barmer, Hanumangarh and Churu.

Health minister Dr Raghu Sharma confirmed the numbers, “We receivedintelligence inputs about 538 persons of the Tablighi Jamaat who werepart of the Nizamuddin Markaj being in the state. Out of these 5 areforeigners, 350 from other states and 183 are Rajasthanis. The HealthDepartment has sounded an alert. All district collectors have beeninformed about them. Teams of the health department are tracing thesepeople and will quarantine and screen them.