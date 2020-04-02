12 Tablighi Jamaat members found positive - Total 538 are in 13 districts of Rajasthan

Twelve members of the Tablighi Jamaat who were part of the Nizamuddin Markaj have been found positive in Rajasthan. Seven of them are from Churu, four from Tonk and one from Alwar. State Government hasconfirmed the presence of 538 persons who attended the Nizamuddin Markaj in 13 districts of the state. Till now 400 have been traced andput under quarantine and their samples taken. Intensive efforts havebeen launched to find the remaining.
The 13 districts where these members of the Tablighi Jamaat who werepart of the Nizamuddin Markaj have been traced are Jaipur, Jhunjhunu,Bikaner, Dausa, Alwar, Tonk Sriganganagar, Bharatpur, Karauli,Jodhpur, Barmer, Hanumangarh and Churu.
Health minister Dr Raghu Sharma confirmed the numbers, “We receivedintelligence inputs about 538 persons of the Tablighi Jamaat who werepart of the Nizamuddin Markaj being in the state. Out of these 5 areforeigners, 350 from other states and 183 are Rajasthanis. The HealthDepartment has sounded an alert. All district collectors have beeninformed about them. Teams of the health department are tracing thesepeople and will quarantine and screen them.
”Providing further details Rajeev Swaroop ACS Home said, “450 peoplehave been tracked down and quarantined. Their medical examinations aregoing on. The rest are being traced. I appeal to all people of thestate to immediately inform the administration if they have anyinformation about any person coming from there.
”Swaroop urged the people not be scared. “I want to assure you that theentire administration is working to ensure your safety. We will ensurethat you get necessary items. Please be patient, stay at home andfollow the directions of lockdown.”
