12 migrant labourers injured after bus collides with speeding truck in UP’s Kushinagar

On Sunday night, at least 12 migrant labourers travelling from Himachal Pradesh to Bihar were injured after their bus was hit by a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.
The incident took place late on Sunday night near a petrol pump in Patherwa on national highway 28. All the 12 migrants have sustained serious injuries and seven of them are said to be in a critical condition. They have been admitted to the Gorakhpur Medical College. The bus was ferrying the migrants to Bhagalpur in Bihar.
Police officials told news agency PTI, that according to an eyewitness, the truck driver dozed off and lost control over the vehicle. He fled the spot after the accident.
The Police personnel reached the accident spot and rushed the injured to the Tamkuhi health centre with the help of Kushinagar locals from where they were referred to Gorakhpur. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the District Magistrate and district police chief of Kushinagar to probe the cause of the accident and submit a report. He also asked officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.
Earlier on May 16, around 24 labourers were killed and several were injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.
