12 migrant labourers injured after bus collides with speeding truck in UP’s Kushinagar

Police officials told news agency PTI, that according to an eyewitness, the truck driver dozed off and lost control over the vehicle. He fled the spot after the accident.

The Police personnel reached the accident spot and rushed the injured to the Tamkuhi health centre with the help of Kushinagar locals from where they were referred to Gorakhpur. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the District Magistrate and district police chief of Kushinagar to probe the cause of the accident and submit a report. He also asked officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

Earlier on May 16, around 24 labourers were killed and several were injured after the truck they were traveling in, collided with another truck in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh.