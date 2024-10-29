12 Elderly Tribals Suffer Vision Impairment After Cataract Surgery In Chhattisgarh

Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal is inquiring about the well being of the patient of Ankphodwa Scandal -2 at the Hospital | FP Photo

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In an upsetting incident occurred in Chhattisgarh, 12 elderly tribal patients have lost their eyesight due to carelessness and negligence maintained during cataract surgeries conducted at the government-run Dantewada District Hospital. On October 22, around 20 patients underwent cataract surgeries. Shortly after the surgeries were executed, many of them reported symptoms of infection in their eyes including itching, pain, and significant loss of vision. Subsequently, most of the patients experienced severe infections that may lead to complete vision impairment.

The Congress party has condemned the incident, labeling it as "Ankhphodwa Scandal Part 2," referring to a similar case in 2011 when over 40 people lost their eyesight due to improper treatment under the rule of Dr. Raman Singh administration.

According to a medical bulletin, the affected patients have been transferred to Raipur for further treatment. While their conditions are currently stable and the infections are under control, doctors have yet to determine the chances of restoring their vision.

Dr. Rakesh Gupta from the Congress Medical Cell visited the patients on Monday, suggesting that the infections could have stemmed from either improper medication or a lack of hygiene during the surgeries. He called for a thorough investigation into the incident and demanded that the government provide adequate treatment and compensation for the victims.

In response to the public outcry, Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal visited the hospital to assess the patients’ conditions. Following the incident, the administration suspended eye surgeon Dr. Geeta Netam, along with staff nurse Mamta Vede and eye assistant Deepti Toppo, for their roles in the surgeries.

The Congress party has criticized the BJP-led government, calling the incident a result of gross negligence. The Health Minister sought a detailed information report about the involvement of the medical staff and the incident.

As per the information received, on October 28, a total of 12 patients have been referred to Raipur for specialized care. Dr. Amrita Verma, Dr. Sangeeta Thakur, and Dr. Pranjal Mishra from the retina unit are examining the patients. Immediate treatments, including intravitreal injections and vitrectomy, have been administered, but the prognosis for vision recovery remains uncertain.

In light of these events, Congress has formed a committee to investigate the negligence surrounding the cataract surgeries in Dantewada. The committee will be led by Bastar MLA Lakheshwar Baghel and includes members such as Bijapur MLA Vikram Mandavi and former MLA Devti Karma.

This incident echoes the tragic events of September 22, 2011, when more than 50 individuals lost their eyesight following cataract surgeries conducted in government camps, leading to suspensions of several medical officials at the time.

Victim families complained of cheating

Ajay (Dantewada) complained that the village midwife (Mitanin Didi) took her mother for eye surgery without informing the family members and after two days of eye operation, she developed an infection and now she is visually impaired.

Similar allegations were leveled by relatives of Mangu, resident of Palanar village Dantewada.

In reply Mitanin Rajo Bai had spoken to media and said, she was instructed by the doctors to bring patients for the cataract operation and she was only following the orders.