119 killed including Dubey, clean chits in all: UP Police's clean-as-a-whistle record of encounters

On Friday, gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead by police, who claim he was trying to flee after the car carrying him from Ujjain overturned on an isolated stretch of the highway on the outskirts of the city.

According to a report by Indian Express, the Uttar Pradesh government will hold an inquiry into the killing of Vikas Dubey. Dubey is the 119th accused to have been killed in a cross-firing since the Yogi Adityanath government took charge in March 2017.

As per the report Uttar Pradesh Police got a clean chit in all inquiries held in 74 encounter cases where deaths occurred. The records show that there have been 6,145 operations in which 119 accused have died and 2,258 others injured. In these operations, 13 policemen lost their lives which include the eight near Kanpur last week. While, 885 policemen were injured.