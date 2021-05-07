11.8 lakh in 18-44 age group vaccinated in Phase-3: Govt

New Delhi: More than 11.8 lakh beneficiaries, belonging to the age group of 18-44 years, have been vaccinated so far since the third phase of the vaccination drive commenced, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. As many as 11,80,798 people in 18-44 years received their first dose of Covid vaccine across 30 states andUTs.

According to data, Andaman and Nicobar Islands administered 330 vaccine doses, Andhra 16, Assam 220, Bihar 284, Chandi­garh 2, Chhattisgarh 1,026, Delhi 1,83,679, Goa 741, Gujarat 2,24,109, Haryana 1,69,409, Hima­chal 14, J&K 21,249, Jharkhand 77, Karnataka 7,068, Kerala 22, Ladakh 86, MP 9,823, Maharashtra 2,15,274, Megha­laya 2, Nagaland 2, Odisha 28,327, Pondy 1, Punjab 2,187, Rajasthan 2,18,795, Tamil Nadu 8,419, Telangana 440, Tripura 2, UP 86,420, Uttarakhand 17 and West Bengal 2,757 doses.