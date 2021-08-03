1,171 villages hit by heavy rain

Bhopal

Three people stranded on a tree for about 24 hours and five others were rescued from flood-hit Shivpuri district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday following "unprecedented heavy rains", officials said, adding that 1,171 villages in the Gwalior-Chambal region were affected by the monsoon fury. The Army has been called in for rescue operations in Shivpuri, Sheopur, Gwalior and Datia districts, state Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed about the situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assured of all help to the state.

Five people were rescued from the flood-hit Piproudha village in Shivpuri in the morning, officials said.

Besides, three persons were stranded atop a tree in Beechi village of Shivpuri for 24 hours, Rajora said.

"A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued them with the help of a boat on Tuesday," Chouhan told reporters in Bhopal.

The CM said he will soon conduct an aerial survey of the flood affected areas of the state.

"A total of 1,171 villages were affected in the Gwalior-Chambal region due to excessive rainfall, especially Shivpuri and Sheopur, where an unprecedented 800 mm rainfall resulted in flooding," Chouhan said.

He said 1,600 people were so far rescued by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF, while 200 villages are still under the grip of floods, he said adding that boats were being used to rescue people from the affected areas.

"I am in touch with collectors and other officials of the flood-affected districts and people were sent on a high-places for safety where relief camps too were started," he said.

On Monday, defence aircraft were pressed into service to evacuate people from some flood-affected villages in Shivpuri.