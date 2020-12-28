11-year-old boy found with ears nose chopped off, kin allege human sacrifice in Alwar

Jaipur

The mutilated body of an 11-year-old with his ears and nose chopped off and nails pulled out was recovered by police in Malakheda town of Alwar district in Rajasthan. The boy’s family alleged he was murdered for a human sacrifice by tantriks.

The boy had been missing since Saturday. Police detained 5 persons the murder.

Malakheda police station SHO Sajjan Singh said the boy’s family filed a missing persons report on Saturday evening after the boy did not return home. On Sunday, locals found the boy’s body in a farm in Malakheda, 150 km from Jaipur. They were shocked to see the body with ears and nose chopped off and the nails pulled out.

Police arrived at the spot and informed higher officials. Later, Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam with an FSL team and dog squad raeched the spot and recovered the body. The boy’s eyes were lined with Kohl and there were several cut marks on the body.

His father Raghuveer Singh all­eged 4 men had killed his son.

with help of some tantriks in their greed for getting rich

Raghuveer Singh said in the FIR that he had got into an argument with a local tantrik who had threatened him He said the men had murdered his son due to the superstition that human sacrifice would fetch them money.

Sajjan Singh said the four men are being questioned and investigation is on. “The boy’s mutilated body was found but we need to investigate further if a human sacrifice was behind the murder or some personal enmity,” he said.

EOM