e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia11 trains running late in northern India due to low visibility

11 trains running late in northern India due to low visibility

Visibility across North India was reduced to concerning levels as fog engulfed the entire region.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
article-image
11 trains running late in northern India due to low visibility | Representative Image
Follow us on

Delhi: As many as 11 passenger trains are running late in the northern region due to low visibility, informed Railway officials on Thursday.

According to railway officials, Barauni- NewDelhi Clone Special and Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express are running late by 3:30 hours.

Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Express and Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express are running late by 2:00 hours while Puri- New Delhi Purusottam Express and Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra are running late by 1:45 hours.

Read Also
Ujjain: Dense fog affects morning visibility
article-image

Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express, Raigarh- Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Darbhanga-New Delhi Clone Special, and MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi Grand Trunk Express, are running also late by 1:00 hours, 2:30 hours, 1:30 hours, 1:30 hours and 3:00 hours respectively.

On Wednesday a total of 10 passenger trains were running late.

Visibility across North India was reduced to concerning levels as fog engulfed the entire region.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Opp parties seek JPC or CJI-monitored probe into Adani Group crisis

Opp parties seek JPC or CJI-monitored probe into Adani Group crisis

Kerala scribe Siddique Kappan walks out of Lucknow jail after being incarcerated for over 2 years

Kerala scribe Siddique Kappan walks out of Lucknow jail after being incarcerated for over 2 years

Budget session: Parliament proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Budget session: Parliament proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

RBI asks Indian banks for details of exposure to Adani Group: Report

RBI asks Indian banks for details of exposure to Adani Group: Report

11 trains running late in northern India due to low visibility

11 trains running late in northern India due to low visibility