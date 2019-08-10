11 people rescued in rain-hit Avalanchi by IAF

Chennai: The Indian Air Force on Saturday rescued 11 people including two infants from rain-battered Avalanchi in Nilgiris district and shifted them to Coimbatore for medical help, a Defence spokesperson said.

Avalanchi, in the higher ranges of the Nilgiris district has been pounded by torrential rains, receiving a maximum rainfall of 92 cm two days back, even as the entire district has been experiencing incessant downpour.

On Saturday, a Sarang helicopter of the Indian Air Force conducted two missions, even as the crew had to negotiate inclement weather, the spokesperson said.