11 killed, two injured after vehicle falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Champawat

Eleven people were killed and two injured on Monday morning after a vehicle carrying wedding guests fell into the gorge near Sukhidhang Reetha Sahib road in Budam village of Uttarakhand's Champawat.

"11 people died and 2 injured after the vehicle they were travelling fell into a gorge near Sukhidhang Reetha Sahib road. The accident occurred early morning today when they were returning from a wedding ceremony," Kumaon DIG Nilesh Anand Bharne told news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The seriously injured driver and another person have been brought to the district hospital for treatment, added the DIG.

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 11:28 AM IST