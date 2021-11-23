e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,579 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI at 315
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:09 PM IST

11 injured in Hyderabad LPG cylinder blast; two critical

According to a preliminary investigation, one of the workers switched on the light around 5 a.m. which triggered the explosion in a room with a concentration of gas due to the LPG leakage.
IANS
Representational Image | ANI

Representational Image | ANI

Advertisement

Eleven people were injured in an LPG cylinder blast in Nanakramguda area of Gachibowli here on Tuesday, police said.

The injured were admitted to the government-run Gandhi Hospital, where the condition of two of them is stated to be critical.

Due to the impact of the explosion, the ground floor of the two-storeyed house was totally damaged.

Disaster Response Force personnel and police rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operation.

The victims are construction workers from North India.

According to preliminary investigation, one of the workers switched on the light around 5 a.m. which triggered the explosion in a room with concentration of gas due to the LPG leakage.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

ALSO READ

Delhi: Five injured in cylinder blast at Azadpur Delhi: Five injured in cylinder blast at Azadpur
Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 02:09 PM IST
Advertisement