11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens' Delhi

New Delhi: At least 11 people were detained on Saturday for allegedly defacing two signages of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) here on the Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyens' Delhi. The miscreants allegedly went on to paste a poster there, which read 'Guru Teg Bahadur Lane', on another signage.

The police received a call at around 5:40 AM that few persons have gathered at the Aurangzeb Lane on the Tuglaq road.

After reaching the spot, police personnel found that 11 people led by Anuradha Bhargav (30), a resident of Karnal and an advocate by profession, had defaced an Aurangzeb Lane signboard and pasted a poster saying Guru Teg Bahadur Lane on another signage, a senior police official said.

They were detained and taken to Tughlaq Road police station, the official said.

"The 11 persons were immediately detained and taken to Tuglaq road police station. Legal action will be taken in the matter," said a senior police officer.

The officials have initiated a probe in the matter.

(With inputs from agencies)