11 Afghan Sikhs repatriated to India; Twitter remembers those who opposed CAA

Coming as this does in the wake of the controversial citizenship Amendment Act, many on social media have linked the CAA with the repatriation efforts. Others still took it upon themselves to call out those who had opposed the Act.

It is unclear whether they will fall wholly under the ambit of the CAA which intends to grant citizenship to those who fled persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan before December 2014. It will however aid them and many others in gaining a fast track entry in seeking Indian citizenship.

"There is no greater blessings in life than giving refuge to the truly persecuted . So, proud of India's CAA law. Character and integrity of Nations and individuals is only tested through these sincere, caring, loving measures," wrote one user.

Many also seemed to sympathise with the grim situation that had forced these individuals to make the journey to India.

