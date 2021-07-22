108-yr-old man dies just before Supreme Court admits his appeal in 1968 land dispute case

New Delhi: A 108-year-old man did not live to see that the Supreme Court has admitted his appeal in a land dispute case he had been pursuing since 1968 and had remained pending before the Bombay High Court for 27 years before being dismissed.

On July 12 this year, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal after Sopan Narsinga Gaikwad's counsel pleaded that the delay in filing the appeal may be viewed from the perspective that the aged petitioner belonged to a rural area of Maharashtra and learned of the high court verdict much later, and after that he got stuck due to the onset of Covid-19 pandemic.

The petitioner's counsel Viraj Kadam told PTI, "Unfortunately, the man, who pursued his case right from trial court to Supreme Court was not alive to hear that his matter has been agreed to be heard."

"He had expired before the court took up the matter on July 12 but the information about his demise from the rural area came just after the hearing. He will be now represented through legal heirs."

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hrishikesh Roy has issued notice on the application for condonation of delay of 1,467 days and 267 days in moving the top court against the high court orders dated October 23, 2015 and February 13, 2019.

The Supreme Court also sought response from opposite parties in eight weeks.

Justice Chandrachud said, "We have to take note of the fact that the petitioner is 108-years-old and moreover the High Court had not dealt with the merit of the case and the matter was dismissed due to non-appearance of the advocates."