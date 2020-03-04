Latest Coronavirus Update in India: Virus ‘carrier’ was on AI Vienna flight, 108 passengers, 10 crew may have been exposed

New Delhi: The Delhi resident, who has tested positive for coronavirus, flew on a Vienna-Delhi Air India flight on February 25.
There were 108 passengers and 10 crew members on board the AI154 Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25. All of them are on the Health Ministry’s radar.
According to sources, the infected passenger was not screened at Delhi airport because he flew in from Vienna where the outbreak has not been declared ‘serious’. He had travelled to Vienna by road from Italy and took the flight from there.
The passenger had self-reported at the RML hospital after his return. Air India has tracked his fellow travellers and asked them to follow guidelines issued by the health ministry.
"This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus," Air India tweeted.
With the threat of COVID-19 looming large, the government has tightened the entry conditions for the nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effect.
As per the revised travel advisory issued on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, new travellers from these countries will have to apply for new visas.
Passengers (foreign and Indian) other than those restricted, arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry.
Indian citizens are advised to refrain from travelling to China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Italy and advised to avoid non-essential travel to other COVID-19 affected countries.
