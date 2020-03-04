Latest Coronavirus Update in India: Virus ‘carrier’ was on AI Vienna flight, 108 passengers, 10 crew may have been exposed

New Delhi: The Delhi resident, who has tested positive for coronavirus, flew on a Vienna-Delhi Air India flight on February 25.

There were 108 passengers and 10 crew members on board the AI154 Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25. All of them are on the Health Ministry’s radar.

According to sources, the infected passenger was not screened at Delhi airport because he flew in from Vienna where the outbreak has not been declared ‘serious’. He had travelled to Vienna by road from Italy and took the flight from there.

The passenger had self-reported at the RML hospital after his return. Air India has tracked his fellow travellers and asked them to follow guidelines issued by the health ministry.