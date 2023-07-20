'100s Of Such Cases Have Taken Place In Manipur': CM Biren Singh's Outrageous Statement On Women Paraded Naked In State Sparks Row

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh sparked fresh controversy over his remark on the alleged incident of sexual assault on two women from the Kuki community that took place on May 4. Singh while having an exclusive telephonic interview with India Today was asked about how his government was unaware of the incident where women were shamelessly paraded naked by a group of men in his state. Responding to the statement, Singh said, "Hundreds of such cases similar to the incident have took place. Hence, we had invoked a ban on internet in our state."

Watch The Video Here:

Further concluding his response, Singh added that "Only one case has surfaced. Yet I condemn it, it is a crime against humanity. We have nabbed one culprit in the case and efforts are made to bring all the accused to justice."

CM Singh's bizarre statement over the video has invited widespread hate towards him. Such a statement shows that numerous such cases were probably known to the administration but were not known to public as the victim's voices were oppressed due to the internet ban.

Strict Action, Including Possible Capital Punishment, To Be Ensured: CM Biren Singh

CM Singh earlier today said a thorough investigation is underway into the incident of two women being paraded naked in the state over two months ago and strict action, including possible capital punishment, will follow. He also said there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in society.

"My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a suo motu cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning.

"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," the Manipur chief minister tweeted.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

Published on: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 02:06 PM IST