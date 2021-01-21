10,000 rupees, 20 lakh cycles to students; land pattas to refugees: WB CM Mamata Banerjee announces ahead of assembly polls

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a virtual meeting with students across the state and announced that she will give 10,000 rupees to almost nine lakh students to buy smartphones so that they can further their online education.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic education system has gone online. There are several students who couldn’t further their education due to lack of smartphones and internet connection. In our cabinet meeting we have decided to transfer 10,000 rupees to nine lakh class 12 students across the state. The money would be transferred to designated bank accounts within seven days so that they can continue with their online education,” mentioned the Chief Minister adding that the ruling Trinamool Congress government will also give out 20 lakh cycles to all class nine students of West Bengal along with a letter signed by the Chief Minister.

Banerjee also announced that her government will not allow forced eviction of the refugees living on Central government lands.

“We have got information that at some places in Bankura and Habra, central government organisations have put up eviction notices. But the Trinamool Congress government would not allow any such thing. We will give the refugees all official documents in accordance with their merit so that they don’t become homeless,” announced Banerjee from the state secretariat.

Banerjee also mentioned that ever since the Trinamool Congress had regularised 213 refugee colonies over the last two years, and issued a total of 2,79,000 pattas, that will be distributed soon.

Alleging that the BJP led Central government is trying to evict the citizens of the country, Banerjee said that she had already given the pattas to the Matuas.

“Refugees who have been staying on those estates for several years will receive the pattas. Matuas, who originate from Bangladesh have already been given pattas, and those who have not received them so far, will get them soon,” mentioned Banerjee adding that she would visit all such refugee colonies across Kolkata and will the people residing over such land their due rights.