10,000 New Electric Buses Set For 100 Cities As PM E-Bus Seva Initiative Gets Go-Ahead

In a bid to promote eco-friendly transportation, the Union Cabinet granted approval for the 'PM-eBus Sewa' initiative on Wednesday. This initiative aims to bolster urban bus services, with a primary focus on cities lacking organized bus networks, as outlined by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Under the scheme, a fleet of ten thousand electric buses will be introduced through a public-private partnership (PPP) model across 169 cities. Additionally, infrastructural enhancements will take place in 181 cities under the umbrella of the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives, Thakur informed the press.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The total projected cost of the program is estimated at Rs 57,613 crore, with a central government contribution of Rs 20,000 crore. The scheme is designed to sustain bus operations over a ten-year period.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)