 10,000 New Electric Buses Set For 100 Cities As PM E-Bus Seva Initiative Gets Go-Ahead
The Union government on Wednesday revealed plans to introduce 10,000 new electric buses in 100 cities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
In a bid to promote eco-friendly transportation, the Union Cabinet granted approval for the 'PM-eBus Sewa' initiative on Wednesday. This initiative aims to bolster urban bus services, with a primary focus on cities lacking organized bus networks, as outlined by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Under the scheme, a fleet of ten thousand electric buses will be introduced through a public-private partnership (PPP) model across 169 cities. Additionally, infrastructural enhancements will take place in 181 cities under the umbrella of the Green Urban Mobility Initiatives, Thakur informed the press.

The total projected cost of the program is estimated at Rs 57,613 crore, with a central government contribution of Rs 20,000 crore. The scheme is designed to sustain bus operations over a ten-year period.

