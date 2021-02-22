$100 million credit line to Mauritius

Port Louis

India on Monday offered a $100 million line of credit to Mauritius to facilitate procurement of defence assets and the two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement following talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth here. "SAGAR policy reaffirmed. Pleased to witness, along with PM @JugnauthKumar, the exchange of USD 100 million Defence Line of Credit. Will facilitate procurement of defence assets, guided by the needs of Mauritius," Jaishankar tweeted.

The two sides exchanged letters on provision of Dornier aircraft and Dhruv helicopter by India to step up Mauritius' maritime monitoring capabilities. “A special day for our special relationship. Privileged to witness along with PM @JugnauthKumar the signing of Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement. India's first such agreement with an African country,” Jaishankar said in another tweet.

"Will help focus on post-pandemic economic recovery. Enable business expansion and greater investments," he added.

"A reliable partner, a responsive friend. Welcome the exchange of cooperation instruments on construction of Renal Transplant Unit, Solar Power Plant and on Consumer Protection & Legal Metrology," he tweeted.

Jaishankar, who arrived here in India's strategically key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region on Sunday from the Maldives on the last leg of his 2-nation tour, handed him over 100,000 additional doses of commercially procured 'Made in India' Covid vaccines. “India’s helping hand - always over the horizon. Symbolically handed over 100,000 additional doses of commercially procured Made in India Covid vaccines,” he tweeted.

He conveyed warm greetings from PM Modi to PM Jugnauth. “Commend management of the pandemic under his leadership," Jaishankar tweeted. "Comprehensive discussions on the status of implementation of various infrastructure projects. Appreciate the efficiency of the Mauritius side in taking them forward," he said in another tweet.