10-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped By 3 Masked Men In Mathura; Police Launch Massive Manhunt

A shocking case of gang rape of a 10-year-old Dalit girl has been reported from a village under the Magorra police station area in Mathura district. Three masked men on a motorcycle allegedly abducted the girl and sexually assaulted her on Saturday evening, spreading shock and anger among local residents.

According to police, the incident took place around 5 pm The two daughters of a labourer belonging to the Scheduled Caste community had gone to wash clothes at a well outside the village. While the elder sister returned home with the clothes, the younger one stayed back alone.

The victim’s family told police that three men, their faces covered with cloth, arrived on a motorcycle and initially asked the girl for water. They then forcibly took her to a nearby religious site, gagged her mouth with a cloth, and allegedly gang-raped her.

The accused fled the spot when they saw some labourers returning to the village on bicycles. The traumatised child came out crying and narrated the ordeal to her family.

As soon as the matter was reported, the victim’s family reached the Magorra police station. A large number of villagers also gathered, demanding immediate action. Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police (City) Anil Kumar Singh and SP (Crime) Avneesh Mishra, rushed to the spot and inspected the crime scene.

SP (Crime) Mishra said that a complaint regarding the gang rape of a 10-year-old girl had been received, and the victim’s medical examination was conducted immediately. “Six teams, including SOG and surveillance units, have been formed to trace the accused. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act,” he said.

He added that CCTV footage from the nearby areas is being scanned to identify the culprits.