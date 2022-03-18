10 Punjab ministers to be sworn in tomorrow: Check full list here

The Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab will induct 10 ministers into the Cabinet on Saturday, March 19. The swearing-in ceremony of will be held at Punjab Raj Bhawan at 11 am. Later, the first meeting of the Cabinet will be held at 12.30 pm.

Check out full list MLAs who will take oath as ministers:

Harpal Singh Cheema

Dr. Baljit Kaur

Harbhajan Singh ETO

Dr. Vijay Singla

Gurmir Singh Meet Haier

Harjot Singh Bains

Lal Chand Kataruchak

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Laljit Singh Bhullar

Bram Shankar (Zimpa)

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit had on Wednesday administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bhagwant Mann in the swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district.

The Aam Aadmi Party romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine.

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:35 PM IST