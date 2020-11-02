10 peddlers held with drugs worth Rs 90 lakh in Bengaluru

Shankar Raj / Bengaluru

Ten people were arrested by the Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) for purchasing drugs using bitcoins on the darknet. 8 cases were filed and Rs90 lakh worth of drugs seized, police chief Kamal Pant said on Monday. “Using darknet websites like Empire Market, Silk route, Drug Board and other banned websites, the accused were importing drugs, including sedatives, by paying through Bitcoin,” Kamal Pant said in a press meet.

Investigations revealed the accused were getting parcels in the form of gift packs delivered from abroad, including through India Post. “The CCB police along with Bengaluru Customs officials arrested the accused in a joint operation,” Pant added.

The accused were supplying the drugs to college students and others. Most of the arrested are in their 20s, including Sanni O Innocenta (26) a Nigerian national residing in Bengaluru.

Crime Branch Police have seized 660 LSD papers, 386 MDMA, 180 ecstasy tablets, 12 grams of MDMA crystal, 10 grams cocaine and 12 mobile phones, three laptops, two two-wheelers and postal covers from the accused.

CCB police have registered 8 separate cases at 8 police stations in Bengaluru, and the accused have been booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.