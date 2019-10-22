10 IAS officers transferred in major bureaucratic reshuffle

New Delhi: In a major administrative reshuffle, the Centre on Tuesday transferred and promoted 10 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, while upgrading the ranks of 13 others to the post of Special Secretary.

Braj Raj Sharma, a 1984-batch officer of the Jammu and Kashmir cadre, who is currently Secretary, Border Management in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has been transferred to the Staff Selection Commission as Chairman.

Sharma will be in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post and keeping the recruitment rules of the post in abeyance, said the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel.

Besides Sharma, nine other officials have also been transferred to various other departments. Of them, two are of the 1985 batch, three of the 1986 batch and four of 1987.

The decision was taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Special Secretary, Internal Security, in the MHA, Sanjeev Gupta (1985 batch, Himachal Pradesh cadre), has been transferred to the Inter State Council Secretariat of the Ministry as its Secretary.

Sailesh, (1985 batch, Assam Cadre), who holds charge as Secretary in MHA, will now be Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Alok Tandon, (1986 batch, Uttar Pradesh cadre), who is presently Secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, has been given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare.

Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, (1986 batch, Uttarakhand cadre), who holds charge as Special Secretary, Power, has been promoted as Secretary, and will succeed incumbent Subhash Chandra Garg upon his retirement on October 31.

Pramod Kumar Das (1986 batch, Madhya Pradesh cadre), who holds charge as Special Secretary, Department of Expenditure in Ministry of Finance, has been transferred as Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Nagendra Nath Sinha (1987 batch), who is the Chairman of National Highways Authority of India under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has been transferred as Secretary, Border Management in the MHA in place of Braj Raj Sharma.

Tuhin Kanta Pandey (1987 batch), presently Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management in Ministry of Finance, will succeed Anil Kumar Khach on his repatriation to his parent cadre on personal grounds with immediate effect.

Pankaj Kumar (1987 batch), who is Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has been transferred as CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) in the rank and pay of Secretary by temporarily upgrading the post.

Rajesh Bhushan (1987 batch), who is currently Additional Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat has now been made Secretary, Coordination, in the Cabinet Secretariat.

The ACC has also approved "in-situ upgradation" of 13 IAS officials to the post of Special Secretary.

These officials are Arun Singhal, V.P. Joy, Sunil Kumar, Talleen Kumar, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Pradip Kumar Tripathi, Raj Kumar, Barun Mitra, Praveen Kumar, Manoj Jhalani, Vasudha Mishra, Leena Nandan and Pravir Krishna.