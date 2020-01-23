10-day police custody for Mangaluru airport bomb suspect Aditya Rao

A local court in the port city sent Mangaluru airport bomb suspect Aditya Rao to 10-day police custody for questioning him in the case, a police officer said on Thursday.

"Aditya Rao (36) has been has been produced in a local court. The court has sent him to 10-day police custody for investigation," said Mangaluru police commissioner P.S. Harsha.

Harsha said Rao, a mechanical engineer and an MBA, planned to do "something big", resulting in planting a bomb at the Mangaluru airport.

Harsha said the Manipal resident hated airports, their operations, and chose the Mangaluru airport to execute his plan.