1 million hit by Bihar floods; breach in embankments in 2 districts

Patna: Nearly one million people have been affected by floods in Bihar, where the Gandak river breached two embankments at three places, leaving several areas inundated, officials said on Friday. However, there was no report of loss of life or property in the deluge.

According to the state disaster management department's, a total of 9.60 lakh people have been hit by floodwaters in 529 panchayats of 74 blocks in 10 districts. The Gandak river breached the embankment in Devapur village in Barauli block of Saran district and Puraina village of Majha block in Gopalganj on Friday morning, while another breach took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday near Bhawanipur village of East Champaran district.

Over 50,000 people of 45 villages in Gopalganj district have been affected by the breach at two places, officials said. Bihar's Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha, who conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit areas, following breach in the embankments, said there is no report of any loss of life due to the breach. "It came as a complete surprise for us that breach has occurred at places which have not witnessed any breaches in the past. There is a strong current in the floodwater that has overtopped at several places and put pressure on embankments," Jha said.

There has been a 35-40 metres wide breach at the affected sites in the two districts, he said, while stating the state government has sought Indian Air Force's helicopter for distribution of food packets to people which is expected to arrive on Saturday.

Meanwhile, train services between Darbhanga-Samastipur have been suspended since 7 am Friday due to floodwaters touching the girder bridge near Hayaghat in Darbhanga district.

3 more people die; 28L affected in 26 districts

Meanwhile, 3 more people died in flood-related incidents in Assam, while nearly 28 lakh people in 26 of the state's 33 districts are affected by the deluge.

President Ram Nath Kov­ind spoke to Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal over the flood situation and expressed solidarity with the flood-hit people. Kovind flagged off 9 trucks carrying Red Cross relief supplies for the flood and Covid-19 affected people of Assam, Bihar and UP from the Rashtrapati Bhavan.