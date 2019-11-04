1 killed, several injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

A civilian was killed and several others injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar this afternoon, police said. The attack took place at 1:20 pm in Hari Singh High Street market area.

While one person died in the attack, 13 others were injured, two of them critically, they said. Security forces have cordoned off the area. The people who were injured in today's blast on Hari Singh High Street in the centre of the city have been admitted to hospital, officials were quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

More details are awaited.

(Inputs from PTI)