1 killed in Jharkhand poll violence

Ranchi: The second phase of elections for the 81-members Jharkhand assembly elections on Saturday passed off with violent incidents at Gumla, Chaibasa and Khunti. A villager was killed and two others injured when police resorted to firing at a polling booth at Charda under Sisai polling booth of Gumla district. Officer-in-charge of the local police station was injured in stone pelting by the villagers who tried to "capture" the booth, according to official sources.

Maloists exploded bombs at Koriya in Chaibasa district to terrorise tbe electorate.Forces retaliated by opening fire and none was injured.

Chief Election Officer, VK Chaubdey said according to the preliminary reports received from seven districts covering 20 constituencies, polling percentage was 62.4 per cent.

A vehicle of the central para military forces escorting polling parties was attacked by Maoists in Khunti. One jawan received bullet wounds. At Chaibasa, in Western Singhbhum, Maoists attacked vehicles of the polling parties and set on fire one vehicle. Police resorted to firing to disperse the Maoists..

Election Commission cancelled polling at Sisai polling booth following police firing and directed the polling staff to return to the clusters immediately..Over 69 pc of the electorate cast their votes in Sisai, from where speaker of Jharkhand assembly, Dinesh Oraon is BJP candidate.