1 killed, 3 feared trapped in MCL coal mine in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A coal miner has been killed and three are feared trapped after a dump slide at an open cast mine of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd. (MCL) in Odisha's Talcher, said an official on Wednesday. At least nine have been injured in the incident.

"Body of a missing coal miner was recovered while the rescue operation was underway to search for remaining three workers trapped in debris following strata collapse last night here at Bharatpur open cast project in Talcher Coalfields of MCL," said an MCL statement.

It said labourers working in the night shift at Bharatpur open cast mine came under a dump slide due to a strata failure. The accident occurred between 11 p.m.-11.30 p.m. on Tuesday when a portion of earth broke loose trapping 13 workers and machinery at work, it said.

The fellow labourers and rescue teams immediately swung into action and rescued nine workers, who were shifted to the company's Central Hospital at Talcher for treatment of minor injuries.

While one body has been recovered, the rescue operation was underway with the help of MCL's mines rescue team, local police and MCL security personnel to search for the three missing workers.

The Director (Technical/Operations) and the Director (Personnel) are overseeing the rescue operations and an inquiry committee, under the General Manager (Safety and Rescue), has started an investigation to ascertain the cause of strata failure, the statement said.