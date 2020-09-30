1 in 15 individuals aged 10 years or above exposed to COVID-19 in India by August: ICMR on second sero-survey result

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday released the second national sero-survey. The second sero-survey revealed that one in 15 individuals aged 10 years or above were estimated to be exposed to coronavirus by August 2020.

While talking about ICMR Director-General Balram Bharghav during press briefing said that the objective of the survey was to estimate the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 infection among individuals aged 10 years and above.

"It was found that urban slum (15.6 per cent) and non-slum (8.2 per cent) areas had higher SARS-Cov-2 infection prevalence than that of rural areas (4.4 per cent)," said Dr Bhargava during the weekly COVID-19 media update.

The survey highlighted that adjusted prevalence among individuals aged 10 years or above was 6.6 per cent, but prevalence was not different by age group and gender. The COVID-19 prevalence in adults (>= 18 years) was 7.1 per cent.