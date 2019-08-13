Nok Air to start Guwahati to Bangkok flight service

Guwahati: Thailand-based budget carrier Nok Air on Tuesday said it will start direct non-stop flight service from Guwahati to Bangkok twice a week from September 22. The flights will be on Thursday and Sunday from Guwahati, while the service will be on Wednesday and Saturday from Bangkok, the company said in a statement.

Nok Air will connect Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to four more popular destinations in Thailand -- Chaing Mai, Chaing Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai -- via Don Mueang International Airport. "Guwahati is not only an important business hub, but also a city with immense tourism potential. Nok Air, the Thai budget airline, is focused on providing quality service and comfort to all our passengers," Nok Air Chief Commercial Officer Thaveechai Ashareyaphadkul said.

The company has informed that the flight will depart Guwahati at 1:40 am and will arrive at 6 am in Bangkok, from where it will leave at 11:30 pm and reach Guwahati at 0:40 am. "Nok Air has announced a special introductory offer for a limited period, which includes complimentary hot meals and 20 kg free baggage allowance," it added.

The flight is now open for bookings and can be done through online portals and travel agent, the statement said. "The visa on arrival service will provide a hassle- free experience for all our passengers and this facility is offered to the tourists at Bangkok," Nok Air said. Nok Air is a budget carrier under the management of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited. It is currently operating both in the domestic and international sectors.