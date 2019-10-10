MPs to have special sitting to decide future of Brexit

London: A rare sitting of the British House of Commons has been scheduled for Oct. 19, the day on which Prime Minister Boris Johnson is tasked with seeking a Brexit extension if there is no deal with Brussels.

The parliamentary session will take place the day after the crucial two-day summit of the European Council ends in Brussels and is being described as a decisive gathering of MPs at Westminster.

By Oct. 18, politicians in Britain will have a clear picture of the European Union's (EU) response to the Brexit deal brokered by Johnson.

Johnson is expected to give a full report of the summit to the MPs and he is also likely to face questions about the parliament's legal instruction to seek an extension of Britain's departure date from the bloc, pencilled in at the moment for Oct. 31.

Media reports in London said Wednesday there have been suggestions in Europe that Britain's EU membership will have to continue until next summer if there is no deal.