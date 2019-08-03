Mint Dispensary: A restaurant that adds weed to everything

Phoenix: Raul Molina, a 46-year-old Mexican immigrant, says that cannabis is the business of the future, though for him it is a very lucrative here and now thanks to the Mint Dispensary, a unique store/restaurant in Arizona offering the likes of chicken wings dressed with THC, the active ingredient of marijuana. This emporium of the marijuana plant, located in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe and visited daily by some 1,000 customers, sells everything imaginable related to the weed, the Efe news reported.

An immense wall-to-wall show window displays the close to 10,000 products offered, from infusions to cannabis-themed T-shirts and souvenirs. Mint Dispensary, opened in 2018, was the first restaurant in the world to offer carry-out meals containing marijuana as an ingredient. "We were the first in the world to open. Not long ago I heard that a similar restaurant has just been opened in Europe," Molina, who was born in Ciudad Juarez, said proudly. The businessman, whose previous occupation was selling cars, has two locations in Arizona and is about to open similar dispensaries and restaurants.