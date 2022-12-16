Malaysian High Commission shares travel advisory for Indian nationals travelling to country

Representative Image | Pixabay

Kuala Lumpur: After the full restroration of India to Malaysia flight travel operations, it was noticed that a lot of Indian nationals were issued 'Not To Land' (NTL) status by the immigration authorities of Malaysia. This results into denying them entry in Malaysia.

High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur has shared a travel advisory for the Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia as a measure to avoid inconvenience of passengers arriving the country.

The advisory is posted on the official Twitter handle of High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur.

Passengers are requested to strictly adhere and follow the laws of the visiting country.