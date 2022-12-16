e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia-and-the-worldMalaysian High Commission shares travel advisory for Indian nationals travelling to country

Malaysian High Commission shares travel advisory for Indian nationals travelling to country

High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur has shared a travel advisory for the Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia as a measure to avoid inconvenience of passengers arriving the country.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
Follow us on

Kuala Lumpur: After the full restroration of India to Malaysia flight travel operations, it was noticed that a lot of Indian nationals were issued 'Not To Land' (NTL) status by the immigration authorities of Malaysia. This results into denying them entry in Malaysia.

High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur has shared a travel advisory for the Indian nationals travelling to Malaysia as a measure to avoid inconvenience of passengers arriving the country.

The advisory is posted on the official Twitter handle of High Commission of India, Kuala Lumpur.

Read Also
Boeing closes in on large 737 max order from Tata’s Air India
article-image

Passengers are requested to strictly adhere and follow the laws of the visiting country.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Malaysian High Commission shares travel advisory for Indian nationals travelling to country

Malaysian High Commission shares travel advisory for Indian nationals travelling to country

Here are 5 quotes from External Affairs Minister's commendable speech at UNSC

Here are 5 quotes from External Affairs Minister's commendable speech at UNSC

More students left country to pursue higher education this year: Centre to Lok sabha

More students left country to pursue higher education this year: Centre to Lok sabha

Indian student takes up plogging challenge, set to clean 30 cities across UK

Indian student takes up plogging challenge, set to clean 30 cities across UK

What's driving the growth behind Indian students to France?

What's driving the growth behind Indian students to France?