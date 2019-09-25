India-US bilateral meet: Donald Trump praises PM Narendra Modi, calls him American version of Elvis Presley

During the bilateral meeting of US and India based on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly, US President Donald Trump compared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with stalwart musician Elvis Presley. Trump praised Modi referring to the ‘Howdy Modi’ event which was organized in Houston. "People went crazy, PM Modi is like an American version of Elvis", US President said, reported Indian Express.

Trump continued to praise Modi, he called Modi as 'father of India', he said, “He (PM Modi) is a great gentleman & a great leader. I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting & he brought it all together. Like a father would bring it together. Maybe he is the Father of India. We’ll call him the Father of India.”