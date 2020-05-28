Boris Johnson appoints Indian-origin Oxford professor as Natural History Museum Trustee

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Indian-origin academic Yadvinder Malhi as a new Trustee of the Natural History Museum in London.

The 52-year-old expert will take on the unpaid advisory role for a period of four years until May 2024.

Malhi is a professor of Ecosystem Science at the University of Oxford, Jackson Senior Research Fellow in Biodiversity and Conservation at Oriel College, Oxford, and the director of the Oxford Centre for Tropical Forests and the Oxford University Biodiversity Network.