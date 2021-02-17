Art House Cinema: Exploring the Darker Side

In various interviews she has mentioned that she never spends months understanding or trying to become some character to get under its skin. She just thinks. “I keep saying I don’t work a role. I am worked by the role. It is something I know about cinema and I am sure about it - cinema is about subtracting. It is not about adding but about going underneath.” For her it has always been minimalism. A hint of a thought suffices. There is never any overt display, none before she commits the most heinous crime in some characters she has played on screen, none after. In Elle (2016), her reactions as a rape victim seem so unusual from what one normally sees. She elaborates, “I play states of mind - the character is a perception for whoever sees the film but not for myself. I don’t play a character. I just play an encounter between me and a certain state of mind.”

People have gone to the extent to research to find some sort of disturbed childhood signs to understand why she had a penchant for playing the sort of characters she is partial to playing. Her childhood was very regular so to speak. She was born in Paris, the daughter of an English language teacher and a safe manufacturer. Her father was Jewish. Huppert was raised in her mother's Catholic faith. Her mother encouraged her to start acting at a young age and she became a teenage star in Paris. She is also an alumna of the Conservatoire National Supérieur d'art Dramatique (CNSAD), which is France’s national drama academy in Paris.

If it is impossible to discuss all her films and the unmentionable sides she explores in one article, it is equally impossible to pick up a couple and omit Claude Chabrol’s Violette Nozière (1978). This was their first movie together and they would team up for many successful outings subsequently in as complex a terrain – notable among them were Madame Bovary (1991) and La Cérémonie (1996). It won her a best actress award at the Cannes film festival that year. Violette Noziere was special for Chabrol too, as his first film in official competition there, despite being a pioneer of the French New Wave.

At the age of eighteen, Violette Noziere was put on trial for the murder of her father and the attempted murder of her mother. She was found guilty, and sentenced to death. (Later the sentence was changed to life imprisonment). It is a riveting two-hour tale of the double life led by a schoolgirl. Considered a paragon of virtue by her parents and a demure virginal school girl – they know nothing about her secret escapades and desire to break loose from her middle class conventional moorings and how she, as an ‘almost prostitute’ prowls at night for desolate men in the Latin Quarters of Paris. In one such encounter she acquired a lover for whom she started first to steal from her parents. Eventually she plotted their murder in the hope of satisfying her lover's demands. One of the most memorable and talked of scenes is where she writes erotic letters to herself.