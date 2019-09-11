Pak's outcry over Kashmir is hypocrisy, says Baloch activist

Geneva [Switzerland]: Islamabad's outcry over Kashmir reeks of hypocrisy, said a Baloch activist, adding that Pakistani establishment is trying to hide their atrocities in Balochistan. "This is what you call heights of hypocrisy. Because they want to hide the human rights violations they are doing in Balochistan, they have crying over Kashmir at the UN," Razzak Baloch, Organiser of the US-based Baloch Rights Council, told ANI.

Razzak's remarks came in response to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's false narrative on Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session, being maintained by his country following the Indian government's historic move to abrogate Article 370. Interestingly, while Qureshi was addressing the session, protests were held outside the UN Headquarters against the dire situation of Human Rights in Pakistan.

Time and again Islamabad has been left red-faced after all its desperate attempts to internationalise the Kashmir issue fell flat with countries like Russia, UAE and US siding with India. While Pakistan has been running from pillar to post, New Delhi has maintained that Kashmir is a strictly internal matter. On Tuesday, Qureshi referred to Jammu and Kashmir as an "Indian state" following his speech at the UNHRC session here.

Speaking to reporters, Shah said, "India is trying to give an impression to the world that life has returned to normalcy. If the life has returned to normalcy, then I say, why don't they allow you, the international media, why don't they allow the international organisations, the NGOs, civil society organisations to go into the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and see for themselves what the reality is."

By NIVEDITA/ZAIN/ANI