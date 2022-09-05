Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from September 5th to September 11th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Tarot Card: Ace of Pentacles

Your long term finances and stability will come into focus. There shall be major changes in your finances. You will let go off of something in your personal life. Your self-confidence will improve through enjoying luxurious indulgences. You will not be interested in dealing with rigid rituals, plans or rules. Reflect on your priorities and carve your own path.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Nine of Cups

This is going to be an emotionally fulfilling week. You shall receive communication from a special someone and things might move ahead quickly. You may want to shower your loved ones with love, affection and compassion. It is time to recognize and appreciate all the people who have been loyal and supported you through difficult times. A long held wish could materialize in reality. Gratitude will work magic this week.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Death

Major unexpected changes will occur in your career and finances. If things have been stagnant, they will start moving ahead quickly. A tough cycle in your career will come to an end and you will see an improvement in this area. You are asked to lean on your savings. There is much abundance coming to you in the near future. Trust in the Universe, as things start turning positive. Take time out to rest and recuperate.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Your mind is going to be flooded with ideas. This is a time to take action and move ahead speedily by taking decisions quickly. Your communication skills will be sharp and powerful this week. People will take notice of your rising energy levels. Clarity of thought will give you an edge over your competition. Your determination and leadership skills will shine. Beware of losing your temper and take your space whenever necessary.

Leo: Tarot Card: Knight of Cups

This week the spotlight shall be on your personal life. There could be new beginnings in love and romance. The energy is gaining momentum and you are being asked to focus on the positive aspect of your emotional life and trust the Universe. Let go off of additional responsibilities this week. There could be a new offer in your career. It is a highly favorable time for higher education or learning.

Virgo: Tarot Card: Ten of Swords

This week the biggest message is to take a break and a breather. Your mental or physical health could get affected and may need special attention. Embrace uncertainty and channelize positivity. Ironically, your ability to visualize and manifest your wishes will be strong. Creativity and ideas will flow to you naturally. Wait until next week to start working on these ideas.

Libra: Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

Women are going to feature strongly in your life this week. Your hardwork in the career space is going to start paying off. Wait and watch before taking any major decisions. Take special care of your possessions and belongings. It is time to prioritize things in your life such that you can focus more on what is important for you. Practice gratitude and affirmations to attract more success.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: Wheel of Fortune

Major transitions and travel opportunities are on the cards. It is a favorable time to begin planning long distance travel. Those wanting to settle abroad will see positive changes in that direction. You may feel overwhelmed by all the new things coming into your life. Take special care of your belongings. Those into health and fitness may try a new detoxifying diet.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: The Sun

The Sun is one of the most favorable energies to appear in a reading. There is huge potential for success in almost all areas of your life. Time to begin life on a positive new tone. You will be able to calmly push aside your insecurities and fears. There may be some adjustments required in your finances. You could get the opportunity to present your proposal, contract, or any other ideas to authority figures.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: Four of Wands

Keep your heart open to embracing positive new changes in your home and family. You will experience better stability in your relationships. This week promises much abundance and celebration. Make the most of this period. You will be able to take some important decisions at work this week. Some of you could feel tired or fatigued hence, rest shall be important.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: Four of Swords

You are asked to find sanctuary in a peaceful and quiet space. Rest and recharge your batteries this week. Meditation and mindfulness will be fruitful. A tough cycle is ending in your life. It is time to forgive people from your past and move on. Work may not be on your mind. The momentum at work will be slow yet productive.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Ten of Pentacles

This week is highly positive for financial abundance and growth. You will observe stability in almost all areas of your life. However, you need to be cautious of overspending. There could be a celebration in your home, family or friend-circle. It is time to dive deeper into success at work by planning things out well in-advance. Don’t let your past mistakes hold you back.

Deck- White Sage Tarot