Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from September 26th to October 2nd, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Tarot Card: Two of Wands

A truth will be highlighted to you and it will change your perspective on things. Have faith in your dreams and stay positive. Focus on your long term aspirations. You are going to channel a lot of creative potential and impatient energy. Overall this is a great time for your personal relationships, especially romantic relationships. You could start envisioning a long term plan with your partner.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Ten of Cups

Your hardwork is going to pay off. This will be an emotionally satisfying week. Remember, you have nothing to prove to anyone. The blocks are opening up completely and you need to stop trying hard. Your impatience could lead to arguments. Avoid taking any unnecessary risks with your finances. Saving up now will help you make a big purchase in the near future.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Knight of Swords

You will feel courageous and impatient this week. You want to quickly close important tasks. Diplomatic speech will help you a lot this week. Your past could revisit and appear into the picture, it is time for you to work through your feelings about your past. Meditation and contemplation will be highly favorable in applying a more balanced approach during this period. Indulge in pampering yourself.

Cancer: Tarot Card: Three of Wands

This week is all about strategic thinking and planning. You shall be channelizing analytical, practical and grounded energy. It is a favorable period for work and overall decision-making. Past experience is going to help you. People in your life shall benefit from your advice. Your commitment towards your financial goals could be challenged. Make it a point to boost your self-worth and esteem during this period.

Leo: Tarot Card: Two of Swords

Time to take an important decision or wait for an important announcement. Either ways something that has been stuck will finally move ahead. Trust the Universe that this time things are going to turn in your favor. There maybe some adjustments required in your personal life, however, you will have the complete support of your loved ones. This is going to be an emotionally content week and a long held wish could be fulfilled.

Virgo: Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Your mind is crystal clear this week and you have the opportunity to step into your power. Use this period to meticulously plan your long term goals. Any changes in plans or delays may actually turn out to be beneficial in the long run. You shall crave travel and independence. There is still some time before you can manifest your desires, hence this period is more about planning. Your impatience may invite some frustrations and arguments.

Libra: Tarot Card: Judgement

There is going to be a major awakening in your energy. You will feel like executing tasks quickly. However, exercise patience or your commitment to something at work will be tested. This week you are asked to be generous with sharing your wisdom and financial resources. Calm your emotions in your personal life. Your physical strength is going to increase and you will be feeling refreshed. Make the best use of this period to start a new exercise regime.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: The Tower

Major unexpected changes could occur this week. You will try to find order in all the chaos. Don’t be afraid as you will still have clarity of thought and you are going to be very close to achieving your goals. Time to let go of some things you have outgrown. You will get a lot of love and support from your family and friends. Unleash your kindest self at work and help those around you.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: Strength

You will be gifted with a lot of mental clarity and it will help you move in the right direction. This is a great period to clear out the clutter from your life. Open up to new opportunities in work and career. You are asked to be patient and resilient this week. This will be especially true for your romantic and personal life. You may have to give others the benefit of doubt.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: The Sun

This is an incredibly positive period for you. You can make many of your dreams come true, make the most of the opportunities coming your way. If you have been creatively blocked or making adjustments, now is the time you will be freed from many recurring issues. There shall be a breakthrough in your career and finances. You are asked to indulge in luxury and pampering. Go Wild, Capricorn!

Aquarius: Tarot Card: Page of Wands

Your energy is going to surge this week and you shall be inspired with creative ideas. Be confident and do not doubt your judgment. Your charm will attract many people. Some of you could be going through a make-over or will end up shopping for a particular look. You will be tempted to travel and experience independence. It is also a good time to clear out old patterns of behavior. Be wary of losing your temper, try to stay humble.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

This week your progress may seem slow but it will be steady and sure. There are major changes coming in your relationship sector and you are asked to think things through before taking major decisions in your personal life. At work, it is a good time to collaborate with others. Learning something new is also on the cards. Some Pisceans could be offered a new job or financial opportunity. You will be taking a big leap of faith towards the end of the week.

Deck- White Sage Tarot