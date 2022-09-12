Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from September 12th to September 18th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Aries: Tarot Card: Ace of Swords

Time to cut your past out of your life. This is going to help you release what is blocking your path. You may have to channelize emotional maturity and confidence to take some bold steps this week. You have solid energy backing you currently and it will help that you have razor sharp clarity. The universe is waiting to provide you with the best. Financial abundance is on the cards.

Taurus: Tarot Card: Page of Wands

This is period is going to boost your self-confidence and energy levels. You have the opportunity to invite mental and physical healing which includes letting go of any fears that you may-be carrying. You will be brimming with ideas and you will feel empowered to take important decisions without hesitation. Treat life like a mystery which is unfolding step by step and manifest by saying “I am now releasing all that is blocking me, I invite abundance”. Don’t let your age stop you from pursuing something.

Gemini: Tarot Card: Queen of Cups

You may have been emotionally overwhelmed by some difficult incidence in your life. That incidence is behind you. You are allowed to honor your feelings, feel that difficult feeling in your heart, acknowledge it and let it go. The next step is to move on and be bold and fearless. Look at the bigger picture. Turn your focus to your career as you will be feeling ambitious. Your urge to achieve something big will drive you towards success.

Cancer: Tarot Card: The Lovers

Love is in the air, Dear Cancerians. There is potential to meet someone special and to heal existing relationships. You will get the answers you need if you probe correctly. However don’t be impatient, wait and watch your words. Look at the bigger picture and remain practical and prudent without getting carried away by raw emotions. Great period to start a new health regime. This is the week to also fall in love with your physical self/body.

Leo: Tarot Card: Knight of Pentacles

You seem have been putting consistent hard-work into your projects and career. The effort is going to show great results. Those looking for a new financial opportunity will be successful. However, this week it is time to slow down a little a focus on your personal life. Singles could meet someone special and those in existing relationships will see a fresh new start. Home life will also be very satisfying. Time to enjoy some peace and quiet with your loved ones. Let your feelings out.

Virgo: Tarot Card: Strength

Time to take a break to rest and relax. Get rid of all the unwanted people and things from your life. Release all the pent up negative energy in your mind and body. Your creative blocks will be removed this week. Think things through before taking any important decisions. You could go through a glow up during this period and people will notice an improvement in your energy. Exercise patience and empathy. Mindfulness and yoga will create wonders.

Libra: Tarot Card: Three of Pentacles

Works and finances are going to be your focus this week. Look at the big picture and plan out your long terms career goals in detail. Time to work with a team and people from diverse backgrounds and expertise. In your personal life you may-be confronted by a choice which will confuse you. Listen to your heart. A difficult emotional situation will be resolved this week.

Scorpio: Tarot Card: Nine of Pentacles

There are major positive changes coming in your work, career and finances. Your hard-work is going to pay off. You could be making a large purchase from your savings. A long held wish could come true. Indulge in all the best things life has to offer. Be careful of people from your past approaching you for something. A fresh new beginning is coming for you, hence let go of all the unnecessary energies in your life.

Sagittarius: Tarot Card: Knight of Wands

This is a highly fortuitous period for you. Make the most of the surge in your energy and enthusiasm. Take inspired action fearlessly but not without patiently working out the details. You are going to recognize your true worth in love. There is excellent opportunity for emotional healing, satisfaction and romance. Those in existing relationships will see an improvement in physical intimacy.

Capricorn: Tarot Card: The Sun

A tough cycle in your life is ending. Time to give yourself credit for your resilience and determination. You will be able to reclaim your power and energy. Make the most of this fortunate period. There is much abundance coming your way. A new financial opportunity maybe offered to you. Those suffering from any health issues will see healing.

Aquarius: Tarot Card: The Fool

There are major shifts and changes occurring in your life. These are changes you will no control over. You may have healed from your past. Now is the time to be confident, know your worth and take your first few steps towards a new life. You will be tempted to stick to your past, trust in divine detours, instead. This week you need to manifest by saying “I am enough and I deserve the best things life has to offer”.

Pisces: Tarot Card: Eight of Pentacles

Work and finances are on your mind this week. You will have the potential to manifest new beginnings in your financial stability. There is an opportunity to learn a new skill or craft which will help you make more money in the future. Patience is the key to success. In love you will observe a win-win situation. Let go of your fears. Leave the details of your love life to divine energy.

Deck- White Sage Tarot