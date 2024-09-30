Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sept 30, 2024 To Oct 6, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly tarot predictions |

Aries: Pic caption: Two of Swords

Dear Aries, this week indecision could cause some stress even if there may not be any solid reason to worry. You will be able to end a tough cycle by being patient and focusing on your own healing. Track down and address your fears. You are going to be more emotional than usual. You shall receive positive news about relationships or partnerships. You are advised to address matters pertaining to your relationships with humility and grace. Some of you may have to give up on a particular comfort for the greater good of your loved ones. Your professional ambitions are going to rise soon.

Taurus: Pic caption: Knight of Wands

Dear Taurus, this week your energy levels are going to rise. You are going to overcome challenging situations through sheer will-power and force. You may have to stand up for yourself and be assertive. However, you are advised to keep your temper in check. A methodical approach is advised. Beware of falling into the trap of habitual temptations. Hence, exercising overall balance and patience shall be critical. This is a great phase for research, investigation, information gathering and technology oriented activities. Be mindful of the power equations with others before offering or receiving help. Overall, remember ‘Slow and steady wins the race’.

Gemini: Pic caption: The Fool

Dear Gemini, this week you are going to be in the mood to take risks. Some of you may have been working hard and putting everything into a project/circumstance. However, you may now feel like changing a few things around. There shall be an inner-knowing and confidence which will help transform. You may not get enough validation or support from authority figures. Pay close attention to your intuition and see what path it is suggesting. Few of you may opt for an unconventional route. You may meet loved ones at a celebration or your friends will help you lighten the intensity of this period. It is ok to take a breather and enjoy a little. A new romantic cycle could begin for those who are partnered or single.

Cancer: Pic caption: Three of Wands

Dear Cancerians, the crux of this week lies in facilitating planning and communication. It is time to reach out to people and focus on building your social network. On the career front, you will feel reinvigorated enough to pursue and close an important project. Your logical and technical skills will shine. However, in some aspects, you may have to keep a beginner’s mindset and stay open to learning new things. Juggle your finances meticulously, especially, if you are offering or receiving monetary help. A positive transformation in your relationship is indicated. After some resistance, you will be receptive to loving exchanges in your relationships.

Leo: Pic caption: Knight of Pentacles

Dear Leo, this week shall be about building a solid emotional state. You will learn to connect with your feelings. Some of you may spend time, effort and money into initiating a fresh new beginning. This may especially be true when it comes to healing your mental and physical health. You may face some sudden shifts which may get triggered by authorities or seniors in your life. The energy is gaining momentum. A hidden truth or answer may come to light. Stay receptive to changes and reconsider your existing plans. Some of you may meet people from varied backgrounds. Your personal life will undergo a positive transformation and your connections with loved ones shall blossom.

Virgo: Pic caption: Ten of Pentacles

Dear Virgo, this week brings positive energy when it comes to your home and family. You may celebrate a joyful occasion with your loved ones. Your emotional state will be much happier than it has been in recent times. Few of your personal issues could get resolved. You may need extra time to recharge your energy levels. Hence, a little solitude may become necessary. Try to keep a clear mindset, get enough sleep and rest. Travel is indicated during this period. It is a good period for singles who wish to date. Beware of impulsive spending.

Libra: Pic caption: Five of Wands

Dear Libra, this week brings negotiations and change. You may have to assess situations carefully and introspect. Diplomacy skills shall come handy during this period. Some of you will need additional rest and sleep, especially if you are experiencing fatigue related issues. You may have to cut down on few responsibilities. It is a good time to indulge or treat yourself to luxurious experiences. Your personal life will bring much happiness and joy. You may hear positive news pertaining to your family or partner. Some of you may initiate home improvement related changes. Travel is indicated.

Scorpio: Pic caption: Five of Swords

Dear Scorpio, this week may bring forth a chaotic period sprinkled with power struggles. You may have to deal with a competitive and challenging environment. There could be heated arguments or strong exchange of words between people. Pay attention to your intuition as it will help you dig deep for answers. Some of you may decide to take the lead and grapple with issues head-on. It is good to show the world your talent. However, you are advised to keep your temper and impatience in check. This period shall be full of opportunities, especially on the financial front. There shall be special focus on your spending habits.

Sagittarius: Pic caption: Six of Pentacles

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are going to achieve a sense of balance, healing and clarity. Your energy will be reawakened and there shall be a special sense of purpose in your actions. There could be positive beginnings in your life, especially on the work and career front. This period has the potential to catapult you into a highly ambitious and successful phase. You are going to shine, gain recognition and see great results. It is time to be proud of your achievements. Make sure you plan well. You may encounter some chaotic and confusing situations. Beware of unnecessary competition and conflict. Some of these circumstances could give you the illusion of being tied down. Let go of the need to be right, stick to your lane and keep your calm.

Capricorn: Pic caption: Four of Swords

Dear Capricorn, this week you are urged to get out of your energy slump and take action. Do not let your emotions or those of others get in the way of doing what is necessary. It is time to claim your freedom. You are soon going to choose a different direction by using your visionary insights. There are have bigger and better tidings coming in your direction. A fresh cycle of financial abundance is going to here soon. Team work and collaborations are indicated. You are going to try and create harmony between different opposing forces or ideas. Focus on the positives and allow your personality to shine.

Aquarius: Pic caption: Six of Cups

Dear Aquarius, this week you are going to be more emotional than usual. Nostalgia will be in the air. Your intuition shall be strong and you need to try and follow it. Meditation or reflection promise great insights. This period shall bring change, transformation and rebirth. You are moving towards calmer waters. However, your biggest challenge shall come in the form of having difficulty accepting uncertainty. Try to look at the bigger picture and gather more information for future use. Keep the energy light and playful. Get rid of unnecessary clutter. Some of you are going to take your finances very seriously. You may put a lot of thought behind your investments and savings.

Pisces: Pic caption: Four of Wands

Dear Pisces, this week you may make a decision pertaining to your home or family. Brace yourself for new beginnings and expenses. Beware of spending more than anticipated. You may consider buying a home, vehicle or initiating changes to your existing residence. Some of you may have done a lot of planning in the past. However, the wheels may start turning only now. Bring down your protective barriers. It is time to think on your feet and go after your goals. Go wild, if necessary. Do not question your capability. You may celebrate a happy occasion during this period.

Deck- White Sage Tarot